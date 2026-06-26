How Lars Ulrich’s late-night drinks almost cost Robert Trujillo his Metallica audition

Robert Trujillo is Metallica's current bassist who has been an important part of the metal band since he joined in 2003. He replaced Metallica's longtime bassist Jason Newsted to become the fourth person to take on the role.

However, his audition for the band was almost in jeopardy after a late-night drinking session with Danish musician and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo reveals the story behind his audition

Robert Trujillo has been Metallica's trusted bassist for more than two decades. In the Beneath the Bassline documentary, he recalled the night before his two-day audition for the band back in 2003.