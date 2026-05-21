Hyderabad-based band Godless bring death metal carnage to Chennai

“We’ve had incredible responses in every city. We played in Itanagar for the first time, then Kohima, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. Delhi gave us a record-breaking turnout with a sold-out club show, and Bangalore was completely packed as well. Honestly, the response has gone beyond what we expected.”

Chennai, according to the band, occupies a special place in their story. While the city’s underground scene has weathered difficult periods with venue closures and inconsistent gigs, Abbas believes the tides are finally turning. “The Chennai scene has definitely had its ups and downs, especially because a lack of regular shows can slowly kill momentum for local bands. But things are getting stronger again. There are more organisers putting together consistent gigs every month or two, and that kind of stability keeps the scene alive.”

The connection goes beyond music. “Two of our members are from Chennai, so the city already feels like home for us. We’ve always had a strong response whenever we’ve played here. Chennai has a deep cultural and musical identity, and it’s exciting to see heavy music gaining momentum again.”

Ask Abbas what separates Godless from the growing legion of Indian death metal bands, and pat comes the reply. “What defines us is consistency. We never disappear for long periods. We’re constantly releasing music, touring and pushing forward. We’re also completely DIY. Everything from production to tour planning is handled by the band itself. That work ethic has become central to who we are.”

With Europe looming on the horizon, the band are already sharpening their live assault for the demanding schedule ahead. “We’re about to do roughly 30 shows in 36 days across Europe, which is going to be intense. Touring in India is already chaotic with the travel and logistics involved, so in many ways this run is preparing us mentally for what’s coming next.”

`750 onwards. May 22,

7.30 pm-11.30 pm.

At The Spotted Deer, Palomar by Crossway, ECR

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress