Randeep Hooda and Dhanda Nyoliwala ignite Jaipur with Haryanvi cultural spectacle

Randeep Hooda, known for wearing his Haryanvi heritage with pride, has consistently stepped forward whenever there has been an opportunity to showcase his culture. From interviews to public appearances, the actor has never shied away from expressing his love for his roots, often championing Haryanvi language, traditions, and ethos on national and international stages.

The Jaipur concert turned into a cultural spectacle as Randeep joined Dhanda Nyoliwala on stage, channeling his powerful screen presence into an energetic live performance. As Dhanda delivered his signature rap verses infused with raw Haryanvi flavour, Randeep matched the vibe with spirited moves and an unmistakable desi swag, dancing in quintessential Haryanvi style. The crowd erupted as the duo symbolised a seamless blend of cinema and contemporary regional music united by a shared cultural heartbeat.

A source tells us, “Randeep has always been the first to step forward when it comes to representing Haryanvi culture. The collaboration with Dhanda Nyoliwala was not a calculated move; it was an authentic coming together of two voices who genuinely believe in their roots. In Jaipur, when Randeep joined Dhanda on stage, it wasn’t just a guest appearance. He completely immersed himself in the vibe, dancing and celebrating in true Haryanvi style. The audience could feel that this wasn’t performative, it was personal.”