C&A’s new single Baatein Teri captures the essence of first attraction

A school stage, a shared mic, and a quiet understanding sits at the root of this partnership between Chirag Pathak — popularly known as Qaaz — and A Adithya Sreeraam. Their story is quite cinematic. Back in 2010, two students found each other through music and never really looked back. Today, Qaaz and Aditya — the duo behind Delhi-based Hindi-pop act C&A — are building that childhood spark into a growing independent journey, the latest chapter of which arrives in the form of their feel-good single, Baatein Teri.

Delhi duo C&A captures the magic of initial attraction with new single — Baatein Teri

“Before the music, during the music, and beyond the music, we are brothers,” they say — a statement that neatly explains their creative rhythm.Qaaz, the primary singer-songwriter, lays the emotional and lyrical foundation, often beginning with words that naturally bloom into melody. His strength lies in storytelling and clarity. Adithya, on the other hand, builds the song’s sonic universe — shaping harmony, refining arrangements and producing the final track so that every beat supports the feeling at it’s core.