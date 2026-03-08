C&A’s new single Baatein Teri captures the essence of first attraction

A school stage, a shared mic, and a quiet understanding sits at the root of this partnership between Chirag Pathak — popularly known as Qaaz — and A Adithya Sreeraam. Their story is quite cinematic. Back in 2010, two students found each other through music and never really looked back. Today, Qaaz and Aditya — the duo behind Delhi-based Hindi-pop act C&A — are building that childhood spark into a growing independent journey, the latest chapter of which arrives in the form of their feel-good single, Baatein Teri.
“Before the music, during the music, and beyond the music, we are brothers,” they say — a statement that neatly explains their creative rhythm.Qaaz, the primary singer-songwriter, lays the emotional and lyrical foundation, often beginning with words that naturally bloom into melody. His strength lies in storytelling and clarity. Adithya, on the other hand, builds the song’s sonic universe — shaping harmony, refining arrangements and producing the final track so that every beat supports the feeling at it’s core.
The roles aren’t boxed in; “We’re constantly involved in each other’s process, offering feedback and keeping a check on one another,” they explain. “If we don’t connect to a song honestly, we don’t move forward with it.”
With Baatein Teri, the emotional starting point was simple: “the spark of initial attraction. That rush when you first notice someone,” the duo share. “It’s that lightness, the butterflies and that happy energy when everything feels fresh and effortless.” The production mirrors that energy — playful, percussive, groove-led. “We hope it makes people smile before they realise it... maybe even send the song to someone special.”
Their process remains instinctive. “There’s no rigid formula, and we like it that way,” Qaaz and Adithya agree. Whether lyrics lead or composition comes first, they immerse themselves completely. “We question every line — why it exists and what it’s trying to communicate.”
With both Indian classical and Western musical training shaping their instincts, fusion isn’t forced. “It’s simply who we are,” they say. As independent artistes, milestones like crossing a million views have offered validation but not distraction. “This is a marathon, not a sprint,” the duo concludes as they clarify that “this is only the beginning.”
Baatein Teri is now streaming on all major platforms.
