Music was not a profession for me; it was life itself: Adi folk artist Dr Delong Padung from Arunachal Pradesh tells us

Across the Siang valley of Arunachal Pradesh, music is not merely a performance but a living archive of memory, belief, and landscape. In the Adi community, songs carry origin myths, harvest rituals and invocations to forest and river deities. At the same time, dance becomes a collective expression of identity shaped by agrarian rhythms and indigenous cosmology.

Led by Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardee Dr Delong Padung, a cultural practitioner devoted to sustaining these traditions, a 35-member ensemble from the Karpung Karduk Centre for Folk Performing Arts was in Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts, carrying with them a living slice of Arunachal Pradesh — its chants, movements and ancestral narratives — into the heart of the coastal metropolis. Living Traditions is a presentation of indigenous Adi music, Aabang oral narratives and ritual performance traditions from Arunachal Pradesh, led by Dr Delong Padung.

In an exclusive conversation with Indulge, Dr Padung opens up…