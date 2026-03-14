Bengaluru guitarist Sidharth Sarangi explores new worlds within six strings

Western classical guitar remains a relatively niche presence within India’s concert circuits. In Bengaluru, a city with an active concert culture and occasional festivals devoted to the instrument, the classical guitar continues to occupy a quieter corner. Yet for Bengaluru-raised classical guitarist, pianist and composer Sidharth Sarangi — the instrument offers far more than virtuosity alone.
An alumnus of New Horizon Public School in Indiranagar, Sidharth considers Bengaluru the place where his musical life began. “My first exposure to music was actually the piano. I had a small toy keyboard at home where I used to play little melodies,” he tells us, adding that the guitar entered his life a little later.
That early exposure to different genres continues to shape his musical philosophy. “It is not classical music or rock music — it is just music,” he explains, highlighting that performers should avoid becoming so absorbed in technique that they lose sight of their personal expression.
Sidharth’s interests also extend to politically engaged music. He is currently researching the work of American composer Frederic Rzewski and is working on a documentary exploring the composer’s life and ideas. “Much of his music is for a social cause,” the artiste explains, noting how the composer often used sound to reflect labour conditions and the lives of working people.
Alongside that project, he is experimenting with new ideas on the guitar, including attempts to translate the sitar music of ustad Vilayat Khan onto the instrument and composing a cycle titled Semesters, inspired by the emotional highs and lows of engineering college life. “It’s eight short pieces for solo guitar, each representing one semester of my engineering studies — the best of times and the worst of times,” he laughs.
At his upcoming Bengaluru concert, Sidharth plans to present what he calls the most elemental form of the instrument. “They can look forward to an evening of traditional classical guitar music, with the pure sound of the nylon and the wood and nothing else,” he tells us signing off.
INR 399. March 18, 7 pm. At Sabha BLR, Kamaraj Road.
Written by Anoushka Kundu
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