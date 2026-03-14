Bengaluru guitarist Sidharth Sarangi explores new worlds within six strings

Western classical guitar remains a relatively niche presence within India’s concert circuits. In Bengaluru, a city with an active concert culture and occasional festivals devoted to the instrument, the classical guitar continues to occupy a quieter corner. Yet for Bengaluru-raised classical guitarist, pianist and composer Sidharth Sarangi — the instrument offers far more than virtuosity alone.

We catch up with the young musician to talk about the many worlds that can unfold within six strings

An alumnus of New Horizon Public School in Indiranagar, Sidharth considers Bengaluru the place where his musical life began. “My first exposure to music was actually the piano. I had a small toy keyboard at home where I used to play little melodies,” he tells us, adding that the guitar entered his life a little later.

That early exposure to different genres continues to shape his musical philosophy. “It is not classical music or rock music — it is just music,” he explains, highlighting that performers should avoid becoming so absorbed in technique that they lose sight of their personal expression.