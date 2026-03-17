Coke Studio Bharat The List: Rekha Bhardwaj, Aditya Rikhari, Faheem Abdullah in Season 4 line-up

Aditya Rikhari puts it more simply: “My music has always been personal and emotional. With Coke Studio Bharat, the heart of the song stays intact, even as the sound grows around it. Season 4 feels like that, intimate in its writing, but expansive in how it’s heard.”

Faheem Abdullah adds a more regional perspective: “Music carries memory, identity and emotion. The song comes from the imagination of a poet from Kashmir who has a story to tell and being a part of Coke Studio Bharat gives me the chance to bring that world of storytelling on a national platform. This season that I am a part of, has enabled me to fuse my roots with the Coke Rock I grew up listening to.”

Season 3 had moments like Anuv Jain's Arz Kiya Hai being the most obvious example. But we think Season 4 is less interested in immediate virality and more in building a catalogue that holds up over repeated listening. Tracks will be released over time and collaborations will be revealed gradually.