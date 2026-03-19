Meet Aarvan, the voice behind Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge song starring Akshay Kumar

For the last five years, Aarvan has been the silent engine in composer Pritam’s hit factory. A trained Indian classical vocalist originally from Murshidabad, he spent half a decade behind the scenes—learning the studio’s pulse, experimenting with textures, and lending his voice to uncredited guide tracks. But every long game has its turning point, and for Aarvan, that moment has arrived with a literal bang (and a few ghosts).

Aarvan's journey to singing for Akshay Kumar

As the breakout voice behind Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge—the high-energy and hit single from Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla—Aarvan is no longer just a core team member. He is the sound of the season.

Lending his vocals to the ‘Khiladi’ himself in a Priyadarshan film is a career landmark that few achieve with their debut playback, but for Aarvan, it feels more like a hard-earned promotion.

We speak to the singer on his journey, his projects, and more.