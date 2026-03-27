Druv Kent's new single Beyond It All (Sayi) reflects on loss and resilience
Kolkata-born singer-songwriter, who is currently based out of Singapore/UK, Druv Kent's new single Beyond It All (Sayi) is finally out. Known for his unique folk-pop-rock blend of lyrically resonant and anthemic English songs and his Earthy, Sufi-infused Hindi songs, this latest release marks Druv’s move into a genuine fusion of his musical worlds of East and West, with atmospheric production, contemplative lyrics and a deeply human vocal performance.
Beyond It All (Sayi) reflects on loss, resilience, and the alluring, enduring light that exists beyond absence. It is a reflective, pulsating, and soaring exploration of what lies beyond certainty, with a hopeful, searching Western melody breaking into the soothing, chanting refrains of an ancient Punjabi folk song, re-written by Druv’s mother to fit the song, that rises melodically with each repetition until finally returning to its core, the circle at the centre of it all.
Produced by Druv’s long-time UK-based collaborator Calum MacColl, along with Druv himself, the song was recorded in the UK and Singapore, with additional vocals from other singers in India, like Siddhanth Bhatia, Jagdish Jaipuri, Shivangini Yeashu Maharaj, Siddhanth Bhatia, Jagdish Jaipuri, Shivangini Yeashu Maharaj, Saubhagya Prasad, and Druv's mother, Bina Shrikent, adding weight to the layered choruses. Excerpts from his interview:
What went into creating this song?
Each of my songs is a product of multiple inspired moments, interactions, and countless obsessive hours seeking out that sound playing in my mind. Beyond It All (Sayi) emerged from a North Indian folk song… which led me down an exploratory journey in a few directions. I wrote and composed it in Singapore and Kolkata, and produced and recorded it between London, Singapore, and Delhi. So, the song is truly as borderless as it sounds.
You have blended a lot of elements in one song. Why's that?
The ideal outcome is when the song creation journey finds its way to what you were hoping to achieve when you started writing the song. It may not be easy to describe by the tick of a box – but that is never my priority. To me this is a blend of my 70s Western folk-pop songwriting, Hindustani Sufi rhythms, and an immersive atmosphere that can transport you like only music can.
What does your creative process look like?
It's about observation, allowing myself to feel, and consistent application as the song emerges and reaches its final product. Said another way, it’s about combining the discipline of regular songwriting with the fluidity of "flow", all the while trying to keep the ego out of the way. A piece of art is not about me, it's about something way bigger and more important... it's about the art.
What does this song release mean to you?
A lot of my songs, even my pure English songs, ask questions, which are like Sufi or “life” questions. Beyond It All (Sayi) does this too. And despite not providing any real answers, I feel the song is incredibly calming. We don’t know if there is more to this world than what we can visibly see, touch, experience – at least not with any scientific basis. But, the hope in me says… just, maybe there is even more.
The music that is your go-to.
I listen to a lot of new music. But, my go-to gravitational draw is still to the Western '70s folk-pop songwriters, like John Lennon and Paul Simon, and the Earthy rawness of a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. That's hard to match and always inspiring.
Upcoming projects.
Beyond It All (Sayi) is being released with a Desi Mix version, which allows for more Hindustani alaaps and a more trancey feel. I'll soon be dropping the next three singles on my Indian Spirit EP, that explore love, connection and joy. I also have a collection of original Hindi tracks I am waiting to release that are already fan favorites at our Druv Kent Band live shows. In addition, I am working on a large youth project in Mumbai with emerging artistes which can be an amazing, large-scale project.
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