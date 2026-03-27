Druv Kent's new single Beyond It All (Sayi) reflects on loss and resilience

Kolkata-born singer-songwriter, who is currently based out of Singapore/UK, Druv Kent's new single Beyond It All (Sayi) is finally out. Known for his unique folk-pop-rock blend of lyrically resonant and anthemic English songs and his Earthy, Sufi-infused Hindi songs, this latest release marks Druv’s move into a genuine fusion of his musical worlds of East and West, with atmospheric production, contemplative lyrics and a deeply human vocal performance.

Beyond It All (Sayi) reflects on loss, resilience, and the alluring, enduring light that exists beyond absence. It is a reflective, pulsating, and soaring exploration of what lies beyond certainty, with a hopeful, searching Western melody breaking into the soothing, chanting refrains of an ancient Punjabi folk song, re-written by Druv’s mother to fit the song, that rises melodically with each repetition until finally returning to its core, the circle at the centre of it all.

Produced by Druv’s long-time UK-based collaborator Calum MacColl, along with Druv himself, the song was recorded in the UK and Singapore, with additional vocals from other singers in India, like Siddhanth Bhatia, Jagdish Jaipuri, Shivangini Yeashu Maharaj, Siddhanth Bhatia, Jagdish Jaipuri, Shivangini Yeashu Maharaj, Saubhagya Prasad, and Druv's mother, Bina Shrikent, adding weight to the layered choruses. Excerpts from his interview: