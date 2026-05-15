Adnan Sami unveils vibrant new track Lipstick

Celebrated singer-composer and Padma Shri awardee Adnan Sami has returned with a vibrant new single, Lipstick, released in collaboration with Zee Music Company. Packed with infectious beats, playful energy and a message centred on self-confidence, the track marks another lively addition to the musician’s evolving catalogue.

Adnan Sami drops energetic new single Lipstick

Designed as an uplifting and feel-good anthem, Lipstick explores the transformative power of small, everyday moments that spark confidence and self-expression. Through its catchy hook and spirited soundscape, the song celebrates individuality and the freedom to embrace one’s authentic self without hesitation.

At the core of the track is a relatable idea: the instant shift in mood and presence that comes from feeling your best. While rooted in contemporary pop, the song also draws on familiar cultural references, most notably the phrase “nazar utaar le”, a traditional expression associated with warding off negative energy. The inclusion adds a distinctly Indian flavour to the song while reinforcing its larger theme of protecting one’s inner glow and confidence.

The release is accompanied by a visually striking music video that complements the song’s upbeat mood with colourful imagery and high-energy sequences, creating an engaging audio-visual experience for audiences.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Adnan Sami said that Lipstick began as a simple and catchy concept before evolving into something more meaningful. He explained that the song reflects the moment when a person feels confident and unapologetically themselves, while also drawing inspiration from culturally familiar traditions such as “nazar utarana”.

"It’s about that instant shift in confidence that moment when you feel your best and own it unapologetically. I wanted the song to feel joyful, empowering, and rooted in something culturally familiar, yet universally relatable," he says.

Musically, the track blends festive sounds, rustic Rajasthani influences and contemporary club beats, giving it broad appeal across listeners and settings. From celebrations and parties to casual playlists, lipstick aims to resonate with audiences across generations and regions.

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