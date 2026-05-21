Bollytech star DJ Trapperx heads to Cannes 2026

An ebullient Trapperx tells Indulge, “The track being showcased today is a fusion of traditional Indian sounds with electronic music, particularly house, trap, and melodic techno. Cannes is such a massive platform, and everything feels like it’s falling into place exactly as envisioned. When you step back and look at the bigger picture, it’s surreal, we’re starting from our town in India and taking this sound to a global audience.”

Ask Trapperx what first inspired him to blend Bollywood music with electronic sounds, he explains, “I’ve always been inspired by Bollywood and Indian music. My core genre is melodic techno, and I’ve always believed an artiste needs a distinct identity to be a cut above the rest. For me, that edge comes from merging Indian musicality with the global electronic sound dominating the scene right now.”

So when did he realise Bollytech had the potential to become more than just a passing trend? “When I started posting these sounds on Instagram and saw the reaction, it was unbelievable. Every reel was crossing millions of views, and audiences were genuinely connecting with the genre. That was the moment I realised this could become the next big sound for clubs and EDM festivals worldwide. Seeing that response repeatedly made me certain this was the direction I needed to pursue.”

International audiences, he says, have been equally receptive. “The ultimate dream is to take this sound to iconic global stages like Tomorrowland and EDC. The vision is to make Bollytech a recognised global genre, just like house or techno, something played and celebrated across the world. I don’t want it to remain a local trend or something confined to India. The goal is to build a truly international movement.”

Looking ahead, Trapperx has no intention of slowing down. “The aim over the next few years is to take Bollytech to major clubs, festivals and global stages. Cannes 2026 is only the beginning. I also want to bring this sound into Bollywood films and OTT platforms, making Bollytech an integral part of mainstream entertainment.”

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