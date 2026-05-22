Artie’s Festival India returns with the complete Beethoven quartets at the NCPA

Gauthier Herrmann first came to India in 2001, carrying a cello and the usual assumptions European musicians tend to have about where Western classical music belongs. He was young then, travelling as a soloist, performing chamber music in cities where audiences for string quartets were small and scattered. He kept returning anyway. Mumbai became a recurring stop. Then it became something more permanent.

Herrmann founded Artie’s Festival India at the National Centre for the Performing Arts

In 2008, Herrmann founded Artie’s Festival India at the National Centre for the Performing Arts, alongside NCPA chairman Khushroo N. Suntook. The festival grew gradually, bringing international chamber musicians to India while sending performances into schools, orphanages and neighbourhoods far removed from the formality of concert halls. Over time, Artie’s travelled beyond India too, appearing in Europe, Southeast Asia and the Gulf. But Mumbai remained its emotional centre.

This month, the festival arrives at its 30th edition with Mostly Beethoven, an ambitious, two-year traversal of Ludwig van Beethoven’s complete string quartets ahead of the composer’s 200th death anniversary in 2027. The concerts, spread across four instalments between 2026 and 2027, will not unfold chronologically. Herrmann prefers collision over order. Early quartets will sit beside the late ones. Beethoven’s sharp wit may give way to spiritual exhaustion within the same evening.