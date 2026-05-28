Performance is vulnerability, says Amrita Saluja, on storytelling, honesty, and finding connection through words

There are evenings built around performances, and then there are evenings built around words that linger long after the lights dim. Shabd is one such experience, where Hindustani zubaan comes alive through poetry, storytelling, music, and spoken word that move between memory and the present.

Curated by Kommune, the showcase brings together voices like Waseem Barelvi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Nayab Midha, Mehtab Ali Niazi, and Amrita Saluja, whose warm, witty, and deeply relatable storytelling captures the tenderness and chaos of everyday life with effortless honesty. In conversation with Indulge Express, the artist opens up further about language, storytelling, and finding connection through words.

Finding connection through language and live performance

“Shabd feels like the ultimate coming together of storytelling, shayari, and music under one roof,” Amrita says, speaking about what drew her to the format. For her, it is a space where, if one truly surrenders to the experience, the mind, body, heart, and soul align together. “Hindustani, as a language, speaks to everybody. It’s warm, familiar, and carries this beautiful ability to make an entire room feel seen and connected,” she shares, adding that the diversity and familiarity of the words and music naturally bring people closer.