Music becomes memory as voices of Hindustani semi-classical women are revived through story at this show in Hyderabad
For centuries, women have shaped the emotional and musical landscape of Hindustani semi-classical music, giving voice to longing, devotion, romance, and rebellion through forms like Thumri, Dadra, and Ghazal.
O Gaanewali celebrates legendary performers like Gauhar Jaan, Begum Akhtar, Iqbal Bano, and Shobha Gurtu
Yet, behind the brilliance of their artistry often lay stories that history only partially remembered. O Gaanewali brings these voices back into focus through an immersive blend of music, memory, and storytelling — celebrating legendary performers like Gauhar Jaan, Begum Akhtar, Iqbal Bano, and Shobha Gurtu while reintroducing contemporary audiences to the enduring legacy of the women who shaped India’s musical imagination. We speak to Avanti Patel, the lead vocalist for the same.
Excerpts:
O Gaanewali pays tribute to women who shaped genres like Thumri, Dadra, and Ghazal. What first drew you personally to the stories and music of these legendary gaanewalis?
I’ve been a student of Hindustani classical music since a very young age. Listening to artistes like Shobha Gurtu, Begum Akhtar, Girija Devi was part of my musical education. Slowly I found myself more drawn to this gaayki and decided to explore the form further. As for the stories, their lives and the history — my interest developed as a college student having studied sociology and anthropology. O Gaanewali gave me a unique opportunity to bring the two things I care deeply about together. I don’t think there’s one thing or moment that drew me personally; it was always building.
The show blends music, storytelling, and history into one immersive experience. How did you approach balancing archival legacy with contemporary performance sensibilities?
I’ve been very cognizant of this and have approached it very carefully. I wasn’t even sure if the format in which the show has been developed would work for the audience. But literally by our third show, I knew there was a lot of potential. I have several moments when I feel like something could be done differently, and in those moments I change the songs, and at times, the stories and anecdotes too. This constant change allows me to try new things and see what works and what doesn’t. It’s a constant balancing act, and I love that the changes keep us artistes fresh and our audience wanting more.
Artistes like Gauhar Jaan, Begum Akhtar, Iqbal Bano, and Shobha Gurtu each carried distinct musical identities. Was there one artiste whose journey or repertoire resonated with you most deeply during the making of this show?
Musically speaking, I was introduced to Shobha Gurtu’s singing in my early teenage years. Her gaayki is so distinct and special — there’s emotional depth in every syllable she sings. She will continue to inspire me throughout my life. All the other artistes we talk about on the show have lived a kind of life that we’ve probably only seen in films. The more I read about them, the more my mind is blown. They were incredible.
Can you tell us about the collaborative process between the vocalists and accompanying musicians in shape the show?
The music is improvised, which means that outside of certain things like the basic tune and tempo of the song, everyone is free to play and sing what they feel like playing and singing. It is extremely collaborative, and we feed off each other’s energies and musical ideas. There’s an unmissable musical chemistry that happens on stage, and it’s beautiful to be a part of.
Younger audiences today are rediscovering Hindustani semi-classical music through digital platforms and live experiences. What do you hope first-time listeners take away from this production?
If young listeners can stay present and enjoy a 90-minute show without looking at their phones, we’ve won. And this is not just true of young listeners — it’s everyone in the audience.
As for those who don’t know anything about this music, we’ve had audience members come up to us and take down names of artistes to Google later. I’ve met some people who have actually taken notes during the show. I’m still so pleasantly surprised when these things happen. It reassures me that if good music and good art is made available to listeners, it will be celebrated and appreciated.