This artiste builds a Carnatic Hip-Hop universe shaped by mental health narratives on Brahmandam

Govind Menon, known on stage as GVND is carving out a distinct space in contemporary Indian Hip-Hop by blending Carnatic musical sensibilities with introspective rap. Working across Malayalam and English, his music reflects a dual upbringing shaped by Kochi and Dubai, where identity, language and emotion constantly overlap. Through his project Brahmandam, he builds something closer to an internal archive than a traditional album — one that moves through thoughts, memories and emotional states.

Across Brahmandam, introspection isn’t just a theme but the structure itself

Within this framework, made with producer whoisavi, the track Amrit works as a stripped-back interlude that distils the project’s core ideas into a brief moment of reflection. Instead of expanding outward, it turns inward, offering listeners a concentrated entry point into the emotional tone of the album and quietly sets up the journey ahead.

For Govind, writing itself begins as a way to process difficult emotions. “Writing rhymes to express my negative emotions has been the major driving factor behind my music. As Amrit is the interlude to our tracklist Brahmandam, I wanted to keep it simple but also summarise the album in a way,” he says. The idea, he adds, is to summarise the emotional thread of the album in its simplest form.

Across Brahmandam, introspection isn’t just a theme but the structure itself. The title translates to “the universe,” but in his interpretation, it points to the universe within the mind — an inner space constantly shaped by emotional and cognitive movement. He describes the project as an ongoing attempt to understand that internal universe through rhyme and reflection.