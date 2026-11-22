A melody doesn’t always need words to tell a story. Sometimes, it needs seven-and-a-half minutes, a saxophone, a few shifting chords and the willingness to let a listener find their own meaning. With Sirukathai, independent composer Uday Sudalaikannu makes a case for instrumental music as something to be experienced in its own right.

A soundtrack to the in-between

Born and raised in Tirunelveli, Uday's early experiments with music began on a computer keyboard in school. He would record little melodies using music software, experiment with virtual violin and guitar plugins and teach himself to play pieces on a keyboard he eventually persuaded his parents to buy. Discovering Western classical composers such as Tchaikovsky and Chopin deepened his interest, while listening to Yanni later showed him that instrumentals could exist independently of films. “That was a big thing for me. I think that's when I started seeing instrumental music differently,” he recalls.

After studying MBBS at Tirunelveli Medical College, he moved to Chennai and began balancing medicine with music. Reading about doctor-writer Anton Chekhov helped him reconsider the two pursuits. “I realised that maybe I didn’t have to sacrifice one for the other.” He began working in clinics, allowing him to build some financial stability while returning to making music on his own terms.

“With lyrics, you have words that can explain or frame things. With instrumental music, you don’t have that, so you can’t really hide behind words. The melody, harmony, dynamics and everything else have to carry the feeling,” he says. He is careful not to suggest that one form is superior to the other, though. Without lyrics defining an emotion, instrumental music simply leaves more room for listeners to bring their own stories to it.

Built around the emotional aftermath of a personal ending, Sirukathai moves through denial, loss of identity and nostalgia before arriving at acceptance. Uday prefers to leave the personal story behind it undisclosed. “I’d rather leave some space for the listener. So when they listen to Sirukathai, they can think about their own story or imagination and connect with it in their own way, instead of thinking about mine.”

He believes the difficult in-between phases of life often make fertile ground for art because they encourage introspection. “When things are more settled, we experience things differently. I'm not romanticising the messiness, pain or struggles. But the kind of introspection that happens during those difficult in-between phases doesn't happen in the same way when everything is stable,” he explains.