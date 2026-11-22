A melody doesn’t always need words to tell a story. Sometimes, it needs seven-and-a-half minutes, a saxophone, a few shifting chords and the willingness to let a listener find their own meaning. With Sirukathai, independent composer Uday Sudalaikannu makes a case for instrumental music as something to be experienced in its own right.
Born and raised in Tirunelveli, Uday's early experiments with music began on a computer keyboard in school. He would record little melodies using music software, experiment with virtual violin and guitar plugins and teach himself to play pieces on a keyboard he eventually persuaded his parents to buy. Discovering Western classical composers such as Tchaikovsky and Chopin deepened his interest, while listening to Yanni later showed him that instrumentals could exist independently of films. “That was a big thing for me. I think that's when I started seeing instrumental music differently,” he recalls.
After studying MBBS at Tirunelveli Medical College, he moved to Chennai and began balancing medicine with music. Reading about doctor-writer Anton Chekhov helped him reconsider the two pursuits. “I realised that maybe I didn’t have to sacrifice one for the other.” He began working in clinics, allowing him to build some financial stability while returning to making music on his own terms.
“With lyrics, you have words that can explain or frame things. With instrumental music, you don’t have that, so you can’t really hide behind words. The melody, harmony, dynamics and everything else have to carry the feeling,” he says. He is careful not to suggest that one form is superior to the other, though. Without lyrics defining an emotion, instrumental music simply leaves more room for listeners to bring their own stories to it.
Built around the emotional aftermath of a personal ending, Sirukathai moves through denial, loss of identity and nostalgia before arriving at acceptance. Uday prefers to leave the personal story behind it undisclosed. “I’d rather leave some space for the listener. So when they listen to Sirukathai, they can think about their own story or imagination and connect with it in their own way, instead of thinking about mine.”
He believes the difficult in-between phases of life often make fertile ground for art because they encourage introspection. “When things are more settled, we experience things differently. I'm not romanticising the messiness, pain or struggles. But the kind of introspection that happens during those difficult in-between phases doesn't happen in the same way when everything is stable,” he explains.
Initially intended to be four minutes long, the piece gradually developed into a seven-and-a-half-minute composition. Its textures bring together thumping rhythms, synths, brass, acoustic guitar, Mellotron flutes and a recurring saxophone melody. Around the three-minute mark, jarring sounds and chord changes evoke a descent into nostalgia, while the acoustic elements bring vulnerability. The emotional centre began with three chords and a saxophone melody that shifts scales, representing the movement from denial towards acceptance. “I'm more of a melody person, so I mostly just wanted to come up with some good melodies and see where they took me.”
His preference for a retro sound is less about recreating a particular decade than capturing its warmth and character. Tape saturation, older synth sounds, slightly imperfect performances and layered instruments all contribute to the quality he seeks. Most of the track was produced using Logic Pro's stock plugins, with the saxophone and bass recorded live. One unexpected addition was a synth sound he designed himself using Alchemy, attempting to recreate the movement of a human voice.
His influences extend from Ilaiyaraaja and Ennio Morricone to Ludwig Göransson, Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator. Outside music, surrealist painter René Magritte's work has also shaped his thinking. “They're surreal and abstract, but they still make you feel something without necessarily explaining what you're supposed to feel. I like the idea of leaving some space for the listener to find their own meaning,” he says.
On the limited space for standalone instrumentals in Tamil music, Uday believes the issue is less about audience interest and more about the listening culture. While Carnatic music and film scores have long established instrumental traditions, audiences are more accustomed to encountering them within concerts or films than as independent releases. “I think people here don't dislike instrumental music. I think we just haven't had the same culture or ecosystem around standalone instrumental releases.”
He hopes to continue exploring the format, build a body of work and eventually bring his compositions to the stage. “I want to make instrumental music that people can listen to simply as a song, regardless of what kind of music they usually listen to, while still retaining my individuality.”
“As an artiste, I'm just at the beginning,” he concludes.
Sirukathai is streaming on all major streaming platforms.
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