The storytelling programme by Ranga Shankara, The Little Cloud, has gone digital. It will stream on Ranga Shakanara’s YouTube channel starting April 18. It was announced that over the next few days, two stories will be presented every morning - one at 11 am and the other at 11.20 am. The stories span six languages - Kannada, English, Tamil, Bengali, Hindi and sign language.



"Today, more than ever before, as we look into the way we have conducted our lives and the kind of world we are going to bequeath to the little ones, we need to share with them stories. Stories that will enlarge their sense of self sufficiency, respect for others, sense of justice, sharing, caring and many more ways to negotiate and shape the different world ahead," said Arundhati Nag, Artistic Advisor of Ranga Shankara. "Each storyteller has brought in her/ his own signature into the stories. There are puppets, props, stories told indoors or outdoors, stories with live music, all shot in the last few days, under lockdown,” she added.

In the line up are stories such as Gandharvasenaru Theerikondaru (presented by B Jayashri), Emperor Akbar gets an Education (presented by Ratna Pathak), Red Green Blue Yellow Bird (presented by Arundhati Nag) and Sita in the Forest (presented by Kapila Venu).

