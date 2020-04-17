It's considered the world's most popular musical and you can watch it for free!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's greatest hit, The Phantom Of The Opera, that's been captured on film will be streamed live tonight on YouTube. The timeless tale of romance between a pretty young singer and the mask-wearing serial killer who has been stalking her from his subterranean lair beneath a 19th century Parisian opera house is a must-watch. Why do we say that? It's because this show holds the record of being the longest-running show in Broadway history and has been watched by about 130 million people from around the world. It has also grossed more than $6 billion worldwide. The libretto that's adapted from Gaston Leroux's novel is by Charles Hart, Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber.

However, if you have watched the play, you may find this film slightly different from the stage shows. It was made with footage from the previous shows and the 2011 new production directed by Laurence Connor. With 200 performers in the cast and orchestra, the new production was directed to mark the musical's 25th anniversary and was staged at London's grand Royal Albert Hall.

Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess, who had portrayed the Phantom and Christine in Lloyd Webber's Phantom Of The Opera sequel 'Love Never Dies' a year earlier, reunite to play the OG (Opera Ghost) versions in this production. Hadley Fraser supports as the uninteresting love interest Raoul and Wendy Ferguson as the demanding diva Carlotta. Don't just switch-off your system after the bows. In a lengthy encore, the show's original West End and Broadway stars, Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman, take the stage to sing their signature numbers.

The Shows Must Go On!'s stream will be viewable for full 48 hours.

The Phantom of the Opera streams on YouTube on Friday, April 17 at 11.30 pm IST