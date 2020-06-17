Mumbai, June 17 (IANS): As the world of stage remains shut amid the coronavirus pandemic, actors Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Bedi, Makarand Deshpande, Divya Dutta, Aahana Kumra, and Shikha Talsania have pledged their support to a mass fundraising campaign to aid the survival of theatre.

The actors will urge people to donate to the theatre community. They have also appeared in a video where they talk about the importance of the support staff and technicians. Actor and lyricist Amitosh Nagpal has penned a special poem to convey the industry's unified sentiment.

"I share a deep and personal connection with the theatre. No theatrical production is complete without the help and presence of the technicians and support staff. Their survival is vital for our community. I would request everyone to donate generously," said Anupam Kher.

Neena Gupta added: "I feel fortunate to be able to help colleagues from the theatre world who are struggling to make ends meet during this tough time. Many of the support staff and technicians are worried and helpless because of the uncertainty surrounding the reopening of theatre halls."

In a recent interview to IANS, Makarand had opened up about how huge the blow of the virus crisis will be on the theatre community, considering that it is still on its way to find a larger audience base. Now, the stars are getting together to keep it afloat.

In a bid to support the theatre community, Zee Theatre has partnered a non-profit organisation to raise funds for them to pull through these challenging times.

"This month-long fundraising initiative is to raise money for theatre support staff who find themselves without any source of income and unlikely to get any relief in the coming months," said Shailja Kejriwal, CCO of Zee Special Projects.