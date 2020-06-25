Whole 9 Yards, one of the city's pioneers of cafe theatre culture is ready with their the very first digital musical production, Rabindranath Tagore's The Post Office, adapted and directed by Abhrajit Sen. The play which is being presented in association with Alliance Francaise du Bengale, will feature the talented young actor Rwitobroto Mukherjee as Amol and Shantilal Mukherjee as Thakurda.

Shaantilal Mukherjee as Thakurda

They will also be featuring Unmesh Ganguly, the face of Bankura Memes Shorts for the first time as one of the characters. Besides, the play will also see some class acts by other members of the group comprising Supratim Sinha, Debopriyo Mukherjee, Tanika Basu, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Soumyadeep Chakraborty.

Music has always played a pivotal role in all their productions and The Post Office, being a musical theatre, is no exception. Dibyokamal Mitra, Meghatithi Banerjee and Rohan Chakraborty are the minds behind the art.

Tanika Basu as Sudha

"The play that was first produced in English by W. B. Yeats in 1913 has been adapted by us to pay a humble tribute to the Nobel laureate on his 160th birth anniversary. Exploring and tapping the huge opportunities that online platforms offer during the lockdown period, Whole 9 Yards have also produced four episodes of #QuaranTales, which are monologues from classic theatre pieces. This effort earned appreciation from artistes and filmmakers alike including stalwarts like Mira Nair, Jayant Kriplani, Srijit Mukherji, Kaushik Sen," tells Abhrajit Sen.

Debopriyo Mukherjee as Madhabdutta

This huge appreciation has encouraged this drama group to further explore this bigger opportunity at hand today. This will be the very first project where a city-based performing arts organisation joins hands with an international cultural body to produce the first digital musical theatre.

The play will be streaming live on June 28 at Offbeat's official Zoom account at 5 pm and 8 pm, tickets are available on Whole 9 Yards & Offbeat's official Facebook page