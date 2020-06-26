Mumbai-based theatre company Blank Slate Productions have teamed up with UK-based Original Theatre Company to stream the latter’s production titled The Croft.

Directed by Philip Franks and scripted by Ali MIlles, the play stars Gwen Taylor (Barbara, A Bit of A Do, Coronation Street, Heartbeat), Caroline Harker (Middlemarch, A Touch of Frost), Drew Cain(Emmerdale), Lucy Doyle and Simon Roberts.

Tickets available on BookMyShow at Rs. 499.

Synopsis of the play:

In the remote Scottish Highlands, two women arrive at a former Crofters Hut in the deserted village of Coillie Ghille. When suddenly the weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn. Cut off from the modern world, Laura and Suzanne find themselves drawn into the dark history of the Croft and the lives that passed before them. In this bold and haunting new play the present interweaves with the past as ancient tales surface and the terrifying truth lurking In the Croft is revealed.