Ranga Shankara has launched a weekly event, Maneyinda Manege. To be held every Thursday at 7.30 pm, it is essentially a series of live play readings that seeks to bring together theatre professionals from across the country.

The first event of the series was held yesterday and the play that was read was Girish Karnad’s Tale Danda. The Kannada play was read by artistes Prashant Hiremath, Hulugeppa Kattimani, Nandini KR, Sripathi Manjanabailu, Keerti Bhanu and BV Shrunga - all of whom have essayed different roles in various productions of Tale Danda.

“During these days of anxiety, where we are in a diabolical situation, unable to meet face-to-face - the theatre world is moving towards interesting innovations. We need to be in touch with our friends as we remain at home. Ranga Shankara has also made several attempts in the recent past. The Maneyinda Manege: Live Play Readings programme is a new experiment in this direction,” says artistic director, Surendranath S.

The link to the Zoom sessions will be posted on Ranga Shankara’s social media handles. Alternatively, you can also log on to their YouTube channel RangaShankaraTheatre to watch the live stream.

