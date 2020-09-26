The Madras Players have uploaded their latest play on their YouTube channel. Titled One Day In Ashadha, it is the story of Kalidasa, a young cowherd in a remote village, who finds his only support in Mallika, who persuades him to accept a royal appointment as Poet Laureate in Ujjaini. The play features PC Ramakrishna, V Balakrishnan, Akhila Ramnarayan, Varun Iyer, R Sunandha, Vidyuth Srinivasan and Srilatha Vinod. While TM Krishna has composed the music along with Sangeetha Sivakumar, Amritha Murali and Arun Prakash, the dancers are G Narendra and Anjana Anand.

Watch the play below: