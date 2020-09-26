One Day In Ashadha by The Madras Players is now streaming on YouTube
The Madras Players have uploaded their latest play on their YouTube channel. Titled One Day In Ashadha, it is the story of Kalidasa, a young cowherd in a remote village, who finds his only support in Mallika, who persuades him to accept a royal appointment as Poet Laureate in Ujjaini. The play features PC Ramakrishna, V Balakrishnan, Akhila Ramnarayan, Varun Iyer, R Sunandha, Vidyuth Srinivasan and Srilatha Vinod. While TM Krishna has composed the music along with Sangeetha Sivakumar, Amritha Murali and Arun Prakash, the dancers are G Narendra and Anjana Anand.
Watch the play below: