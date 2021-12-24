Thespian Sohini Sengupta is rooted to traditional theatrics

Multidisciplinary artiste Sohini Sengupta treads across different performative platforms with equal ease and teh pandemicsaw this talented actress on the television playing the loving Putu Pishi in the popular series Khorkuto. Daughter of veteran actors Swatilekha and Rudraprasad Sengupta, Sohini is flummoxed by the claims that the pandemic has changed many a thing, including the entertainment world. "I believe it has changed nothing. We had house full shows in the month of November and tickets for our upcoming shows are getting sold out at a rapid rate," she explains.

But she is quick to point out that the pandemic has made us relook at lives from a different perspective. "I believe people are striving to go back to normal and socialise once more. Kolkata has a rich cultural space and people are looking to spend their time doing something worthwhile," the artiste adds.

Her theatre group Nandikar briefly performed in between the lockdowns last December when things opened up for a while but had to go back into hibernation mode agin during the second wave. This November 19 saw the group back on stage with their popular production Madhabi. An adaptation of Bhisham Sahni's play of the same name, which was originally directed by her mother and despite lesser number of seats, it saw a full house. The actress opens up about childhood, challenges and her mother, the late thespian and actor Swatilekha Sengupta.

Nandikar returned to the stage with their popular play Madhabi. Did you ever consider exploring the digital space for theatre during pandemic?

Absolutely not! Theatre through the digital medium is something unfathomable to me and requires a physical space to operate. We have and will continue performing on stage and no other alternative has been considered.

Growing up amongst stalwarts of Bengali theatrics Swatilekha & Rudraprasad Sengupta- how has your childhood been?

It has been quite different in the sense I have always been given the freedom to choose my way ahead. My parents have always been there for me in trouble and sorrow, but never to dictate me through everything. I had the opportunity to make a lot of mistakes, each of which is essential for a child to grow and build their individuality.

The most challenging part of being a thespian?

During my growing up years I was quite withdrawn and conscious about my body. However, the stage healed all of that every time I went up to perform. I could put rebellious dialogues that were continuously conflicting in my head into action- the process made me feel stronger. Theatre can teach you valuable life lessons. If you have anger issues; it can teach you anger management. If you are shy, it can teach you public speaking. If you’re lazy, it will pull you out of that shell.

Is there anyone who you regret not having gotten a chance to work with?

Recently, I was at College Street the other day selecting books on Ray and thinking to myself what an experience it has been growing up around Manik Jethu. I remember sitting on his lap as a child, eating sandwiches but he was no longer around when I grew up. It’s a massive opportunity that I have missed.

What's the fondest memory you have of your mother?

Losing a parent is something I will never be able to come to terms with but I feel her warmth around me every day. She was the one who taught me to get up and go out of the house every day and be self-sufficient. I will remember her as an extremely passionate woman, very difficult to handle but someone who is true to her art from the core, with every rough edge required by an artist. That’s what makes her beautiful.

Your upcoming projects?

I am working on a new Nandikar production which will be directed by me but I can't yet disclose any details about it. Also, I will be seen on a new Colors Bangla project from the production house of Arka Ganguly