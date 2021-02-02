Pratik Gandhi of the 1992 Scam fame as the protagonist in Mohan's Masala

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), one of India's premier cultural institute, is opening its doors to the public from Wednesday, February 3, and the lineup boasts of a fine array of live performances.

The opening concert is a curated SOI Chamber Orchestra performance featuring a beautiful rendition of old classics. The reopening night also includes a digital broadcast of A Homage to Abbaji - Ustad Allarakha, presented at the NCPA in February 2019 to mark the tabla legend's 100th birth anniversary, with a percussive ensemble led by his son and student Zakir Hussain.



Besides this, the February calendar is dotted with a vibrant mix of plays, one of which will feature Pratik Gandhi of the 1992 Scam fame as the protagonist in Mohan's Masala. Pop, jazz, swing and rock 'n' roll lovers can relive the good old days with The Golden Years featuring Darren Das, Giselle Pinto and the Sixth Sense.

Here's the event calendar for the month:



3rd Feb - SOI Chamber Orchestra featuring Soul Yatra - Tata Theatre, 7pm

4th Feb - The Lehman Trilogy - Godrej Dance Theatre, 5pm

6th Feb - Unlocking Comedy - Godrej Dance Theatre, 6.30pm

7th Feb - Mohan's Masala - Tata Theatre, 7pm

10th Feb - The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess - Godrej Dance Theatre, 5pm

11th Feb - The Red Shoes - Godrej Dance Theatre, 6pm

12th Feb CITI - NCPA Promising Artistes Series - Experimental Theatre, 6:30

13th Feb - The Golden Years - Experimental Theatre, 7pm

14th Feb - Readings in the Shed - Experimental Theatre, 7pm

18th Feb - Short Film Corner Short Film Screenings - Godrej Dance Theatre, 7pm

20th Feb - Shiva Facets of Him - Experimental Theatre, 6:30pm

21st Feb - SOI Chamber Orchestra featuring Haydn's Cello Concerto in C Major and Works by Bach, Britten and more - Tata Theatre, 5pm

23rd Feb - Reality Check Documentary Film Screening - Godrej Dance Theatre, 7pm

25th Feb - Cyrano de Bergerac By Edmond Rostand (Theatre screening) - Godrej Dance Theatre, 6pm

26th Feb - Yesterday Once More - Experimental Theatre, 7pm

27th Feb - Massage (Theatre) - Experimental Theatre, 7pm