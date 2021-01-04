Jagriti theatre in Bengaluru reopens on January 5, after being closed due to the pandemic for the majority of 2020. This is also a special year for the theatre as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. So while things are still uncertain in regards to the pandemic, the team is planning to do their best to make this year celebratory.

And this begins with their first ever show with a live audience this weekend. The play is titled Not Just A Half. The performance is a collection of anecdotes and monologues that shine light on what it's like to be a woman. These stories about the everyday range from being hilarious and dark, and talk about topics such as dating, consent and marriage. Each anecdote navigates clichés and claims space.

The production is directed by Rebecca Spurgeon, and written by Rebecca and Gautam Raja. It stars Bhavana Rajendran, Kavya Srinivas and Urvashi Govardhan.



Rs 300. January 10, 3 pm. At Whitefield