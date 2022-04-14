Aaeen: This play looks beyond the Preamble of the Indian Constitution

The constitution of a country is a revered document. But, when the document is either written to suit the needs of a select demography or is twisted according to the megrims of power-hungry leaders, then an acute need for awareness arises. This weekend, the play, Aaeen (which means constitution in Urdu), attempts to create this kind of awareness using the tool of satire. Directed by Atul Kumar and written by a motley group of five writers — Lawai BemBem, Amitosh Nagpal, Purva Naresh, Sarah Mariam and Varun Grover — this play commissioned by The Centre for Law and Policy Research Trust, premieres in Bengaluru.

“It is based on the history of the making of the constitution of India and of the US. It’s a satirical take on how the constitution has played out in the real world, such as in the lives of stand-up comedians, actors, thinkers, writers, and ordinary and marginalised people who always live in fear,” explains Atul. The play is an anthology of five different stories written in English, Hindi and Urdu. Each of these stories delves into different aspects of the written document and its impact on citizens. Lawai’s Move:Remove explores the politics behind the making of constitutions. Amitosh’s Kala Akshar Bhains Barabar looks at what happens when a chaat-pakoda seller declares the country his own and sets new rules for it. Sarah’s Aaj Shahani Hai Raat presents a mysterious wedding procession where nobody has seen the groom. Purva’s Pashu is about two people who guard a field at night while awaiting a mythical creature and Varun’s Desh Drohi Akshar reflects on the journey of a stand-up comedian who has been jailed because of a joke.

The play is a musical comedy although the subject it deals with is serious. Most people have not examined the constitution closely except for experts in the field, and that’s why this play is a significant attempt at engaging the audience with the most important document of the country. “We were interested in looking at what this book means beyond the Preamble and its history. We asked many people about the book, citizenship, voting rights and women’s rights, but nobody knew it in detail. I read a story by Manto called Naya Kanoon, which was published a few years before the constitution was drafted. After reading it, I thought there was something in the idea of exploring and interpreting it,” says Atul. The team hopes that through this entertaining and farcical play, if they prod people to read the constitution and understand its significance, their job is done!

Rs 500. April 16, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar

