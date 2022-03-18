Ventures’s new play Locked Down explores the format of devised theatre

CITY-BASED VENTURES theatre group is back with their fifth play. Titled Locked Down the production is a collage of short stories about experiences from the first wave of the pandemic. Director Susanto Banerjee tells us, “There are 14 characters in this play. The period of lockdown weighs heavily on them. They discover themselves as the lockdown challenges their bonding, their perceptions and

biases. As the story progresses, these characters find connections between themselves and reveal an intricate web of relationships.”



This is the first time Ventures is foraying into devised theatre, which is a collaborative effort by the whole group. Ventures invited members to each bring a storyline of their choice. After analysing them, they narrowed down ‘bias’ as a common theme. As Susanto explains, “We devised all the scenes and based these stories on the interplay between the characters. It gave us a lot of learning on human behaviours and their expressions as we went through this journey.”

Rs 500. March 19 & 20. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur