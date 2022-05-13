Sagar Wahi to act in a play authored by Gulzar

Lyricist Gulzar has been spilling magic in the Indian cultural scene with his words for decades, and now, he has picked up his pen to author a humorous play titled Boski ke Kaptan Chacha, due to be staged in Mumbai this Sunday. Television actor Sagar Wahi of Nimki Vidhayak fame has been roped in to comprise the role of Pandit Vishnu Sharma, a Brahmin who educates children in his own poetic way.

"Boski Ke Kaptan Chacha takes on the topic of education in a humorous way and reverses how we perceive education is to be passed on. The play is set in a multi-religious chawl, home to several families including that of retired Soldier Jagir Singh, fondly known as Kaptan Chacha. A group of youngsters look up to him as their mentor and in due course address the issue of social apathy towards National festivals, symbols, and inclusivity. The entire play unfolds in a light-hearted manner which makes it all the more entertaining," shares Sagar who shot to fame with his performance in MX Players’ Madhuri Talkies.

Sagar has avidly been involved with theatre ever since he ventured into the world of acting and previously performed in plays like Googli Janak Jaay, Taj Mahal ka Udghatan, and Nuclear Sher to name a few. The young actor believes the stage has taught him discipline and focus which in turn has helped him evolve as an artist.

“Working with someone as legendary as Gulzar Saheb is a dream come true. I am in awe of his incredible poetic style of penning words with meanings deeper than the ocean. I am still comprehending his magical vibe from the few times I met him during rehearsals,” adds Sagar.

The play will be staged at Experimental Theatre, NCPA this Sunday from 4 pm onwards.