Last Page Collective's new play Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire comes to the city

Written by David Lindsay-Abaire, Last Page Collective's new play Rabbit Hole adapts this Pulitzer Prize winning drama, that speaks about a death in the family and grief one experiences, is all set to premiere this weekend in the city. The play promises to tickle your funny-bones and brings together Tanya Ballal as Becca, Lesley Amol as Howie, Amirtha Gandhi as Izzy, Sharmila Singhal as Nat and Rakshith Manandi as Jason. It is also the directorial debut of theater artiste Sharon Serrao and we talk to her about what one can expect from the play.

How did the idea of adapting Rabbit Hole come about?

Sharon: In my brief theater career, I’ve had two plays that I’ve wanted to work on, and one of them was Rabbit Hole. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we had regular play readings and that's when I discovered Rabbit Hole. The play dealt with grief in a way I had never seen before and all the characters were very relatable and nuanced. in their own right. Other than the obvious Alice in Wonderland reference, it explored the layers of grief in a humorous and witty way that made me instantly fall in love with it.

Tell us a little bit about the play, and why should the audience watch it?

Sharon: The play revolves around the Corbett family, who are reeling from a grave and sudden death. With every member of the family grieving in their own ways, the play explores the interaction of these coping mechanisms while also humorously deconstructing them. It asks pertinent questions of faith, love, relationships, all while exploring the agency each member in the family has. The treatment of grief in Rabbit Hole validates the wide range of emotions that accompany grief while also addressing the toll it can take on relationships.

Could you elaborate a little on the tone, style and form of this play.

Sharon: Rabbit Hole is a dynamic and fast-paced, family dramedy set on a proscenium stage. This play deals with the realism of characters and the pathos of loss in the family. An ensemble piece, with Becca as the central character.

What kind of costumes, set design and music have been used in this play?

Sharon: The costumes and set design are rather domestic and modern. Most of the music used in the play is classical, barring a few modern pieces as mentioned in the original screenplay.

What are your thoughts on bringing the play to the city.

Sharon: Bengaluru is very special to me because it gave me a platform and space to explore theater. Working with Last Page Collective on Rabbit Hole has been a dream come true, not only as an individual, but also as someone who is just beginning her theater career.

Rs 300. November 20. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar