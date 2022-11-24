Denver Anthony Nicholas brings his latest play Simon Wiesenthal to Bengaluru 

The play Simon Wiesenthal is based on the story of the Jewish-Austrian Nazi hunter and writer of the same name. Featuring theatre artiste TM Karthik, the monologue written by Irish-American film actor Tom Dugan recreates Simon’s last day in office and how the 90-year-old holocaust survivor relives the important moments of his life. Denver Anthony Nicholas, the director of the play tells us more about why and how he staged this production.



How did this play come about? Why did you choose to direct this play?

My fellow actor and good friend, T M Karthik shared the script with me and I fell in love with the writing quite instantly. Simon Wiesenthal's struggle and persistence for justice until the age of 90, inspired me to take his story to our people. The writing and the story of this man's journey moved me.

Tell us a little bit about the play and why should the audience watch it.

The play opens in the office of Simon Wiesenthal where on his last day of work, he addresses his final audience. Working towards bringing Nazi war criminals to justice, the man asks one final question that looms darkly over him and asks humanity that very same question! The play speaks of his experience as a Jewish man during World War 2 and moves into many decades that follow his survival of the holocaust. It talks about his fight for justice for the 11 million people who lost their lives in the horrific war.

Could you elaborate a little on the tone, style and form of this play?

It's a straightforward monologue, written in a subtle yet hard-hitting tone with facts that will make one look rethink the humaneness amidst us.

What kind of costumes, set design and music have been used in this play?

Authenticity matters a huge deal to us, so we have tried the essence of his day in office. We researched all about him and made sure we captured the spirit of the veteran in his 90s. We have also got a make-up specialist to make our actor (who is all of 50) look like a 90-year-old. With the set design, we've tried to re-create the interiors of his office which is being emptied and readied to be shifted to the museum of tolerance in Los Angeles.

Is this play travelling to other cities post-Bengaluru?

Most definitely, we are in the process of travelling this play to Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Pune to start with.

This play premiered earlier this year. What has the response been like so far?

The response was unbelievable. 80+ of the audience was filled with patrons who were senior citizens. They were so moved by the story and portrayal that our actor received a standing ovation for his performance.

Rs 350. November 26, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.