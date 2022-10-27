This musical tribute in Chennai, traverses relationships across different age groups, through songs by The Beatles

This weekend, travel down memory lane or discover classic ’80s rock for the first time through this Beatles’ tribute musical that promises to entertain, at the very least. Poochu’s Productions presents their latest musical, All You Need Is Love, featuring 10 cast members and 16 iconic songs from The Beatles that you can sing along to.

“The plot is simple. Five couples of different age groups are celebrating their love. They’re all of various ages and are all family and friends; and they meet for a dinner party to celebrate the retirement of one of the older couples; and a series of unfortunate events lead to chaos. It’s all about relationships, what couples hide from each other and what can happen when they suddenly become honest with each other — but all this seriousness is told through fun, comedy, song, absolute chaos and the magic of the music of The Beatles,” begins director Denver Anthony Nicholas.

The entire play, in a typical musical format, is interspersed with songs from The Beatles that were chosen according to situations in the play. “When I started writing this musical, I honestly didn’t know what kind of music would fit. I just knew what I wanted to write and then one day I was listening to The Beatles and they seemed to have a song for every situation, so, I decided to make it an all-out tribute to the iconic band,” adds Denver.

Look forward to classics like Hey Jude, Yesterday, I’m Looking Through You and Help, in this production that features trained singers and live music. “Since last year, I’ve been wanting to work with the older generation. Working with youngsters is great, but I wanted to write something that would bring the older and younger generation together. When I told Yohan Chacko, Sandeep John, Freddy Koikaran, Deepa Nambiar and Sangita Santosham about this musical, they were all very excited and then I decided to mix it up a bit and also bring in a generation that hadn’t grown up on music from The Beatles. To my surprise, they were absolutely on board and that’s how this whole production came together,” concludes Denver.

INR 200 onwards. October 28 and 29. At Alliance Française of Madras.

