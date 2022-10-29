The play, Dear Omana: Notes on how to be a Literary Sensation, comes to Bengaluru

Director and actress Nikhila Kesavan make a quick stop in the city to showcase the play, Dear Omana. Hosted by one of Bengaluru’s performing arts theatres Rangshankra, the production came to life during the pandemic and promises an engaging narrative.

After four housefull shows in Chennai, the play, Dear Omana: Notes on how to be a Literary Sensation, now aims to win the hearts of the audience at several literature festivals. Previously known as Dear Anita, the play is written by columnist and playwright Krishna Shastri Devulapalli.

The play has now been adapted and directed by Nikhila Kesavan who stars as Omana alongside theatre artist V Sarvesh Sridhar. “This epistolary is a satire on the literary and publishing industry that takes place through the exchange of letters between a bestselling author and a struggling writer,” shares Nikhila.

A scene from the play

When Krishna seeks mentorship from Omana on how to be a successful writer, she explains to him about the various stages one has to go through before becoming an author and makes him aware of the toxic industry politics. Elaborating on the script, the director adds, “we were introduced to the play in the pandemic. It was humorous and we felt like this should be performed before a live audience.”

To make the play more realistic and relatable to the audience, the director read Krishna’s (the playwright) book, Notes on how to be a Literary Sensation. She picked up some passages from the book and rehashed the play before introducing it on stage.

INR 300. October 30. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.