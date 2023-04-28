Upcoming Natyaved play takes a romantic spin on the classic tale of Good vs Evil

Doted on for showcasing surreal and gothic themes on stage, city-based theatre company, Natyaved explores philosophy and objectivity with its upcoming performance, Seeds of Desire. Helmed by Bob Christo, the play derived its creative impulse from his friend, Mohit Tolani’s 2019-written poem Devil and Angel. The latter will make his debut in playwriting with Seeds of Desire. Speaking about what the audience can expect from his impending piece, Bob tells us, “The play starts off as a love story between a demon and an angel. Love, as we know is at the core of human emotions. As the narrative progresses, there are more conflicts, the trials of resolving them and finally the creation of the earth.”

After finishing high school in Secunderabad, the two old friends coincidentally ran into each other and reconnected. Bob brought Mohit on board his recently-formed ensemble in 2022, after discovering him at open mic nights around the city. “I have been a keen listener and both of us have immense respect for the work that we do. We happened to reunite after years over our love for literature,” Bob tells us. Juggling his roles as a full-time health recruiter and avid theatric, he teamed up with Thakur Honey Singh to co-found the troupe. Their collaboration on Seeds of Desire, an original English drama, combines his directorial vision with Mohit’s words and will be showcased next week.

In the play, Bob intends to break down the rigid distinctions between science and religion. “I wanted to pose the question if the earth was created by the Big Bang Theory or by God. The show will be a mirror to people, to delude and make them question their own existence,” he shares. Departing from one of their previous productions, which included the mystery-driven tragedy Pardoned, the upcoming show features archaic English and rich metaphors.

The cast includes Bob Christo, Archisha Sinha, Thakur Honey Singh, Kedar Subedar and Maneesh Prasad.

₹300. On May 6 and 7. At Rangbhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli. Time: 8 pm.

