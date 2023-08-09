Liberal levity unleashed

When Sifar is in action, it is time to fasten your seat belts. Presenting something new and thought-provoking each time while maintaining the humouristic element in their productions intact, Sifar never lets its audience go without having a good time. The team is all set to take its audience for another exhilarating ride with its latest theatrical masterpiece, The Curious Case of a Librandu. The play will be staged on August 9 at 7.30 pm, at Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events in Gachibowli.

Drawing inspiration from the genius of Italian playwright Dario Fo, this play is set to push the boundaries of hilarity and insight, offering a thought-provoking experience unlike any other. Fo’s use of dark humour and slapstick comedy serves as a vehicle to challenge the audience’s perception of authority and truth. One of his most popular plays, Accidental Death of an Anarchist, uses farcical elements that contrast sharply with its underlying themes of social injustice and political manipulation, inviting the audience to question the credibility of official narratives and the role of the media in shaping public perception.

With something similar in mind, the audience can step into a world where reality bends and twists, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, and where the inexplicable takes centre stage. An ‘absurdly farcical’ production, this play ingeniously weaves together actual events into an intricate narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The founder-director, Feroze, while offering us a glimpse into the captivating premise of the play, says, “Amidst the cacophony of a world fraught with turmoil and unpredictability, a nation’s leader finds himself speechless when facing the scrutiny of the International media. A fervent YouTuber sets his sights on uncovering the most monumental news gripping the nation, driven by an unrelenting ambition to unveil the truth. Meanwhile, two police officers are under a lot of pressure to file a report.”

As we have observed with some of their other productions such as Almost Flawless, the audience can expect a seamless fusion of humour, suspense, and social commentary at the same time.Feroze will be seen in the role of the Youtuber/Librandu, Ajay Yadav will play the role of inspector Amit Rathi and CS Shekhawat will be SP Dayanand Tiwari. The set design is by Sowmya K, sounds and lights by Praloy Patra, the stage manager is Vinay Abhishek and photography will be handled by Rohit Nair.