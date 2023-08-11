City-based KissaGo Theatre presents Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull

The art of recreating timeless plays penned by illustrious litterateurs and celebrated dramatists has forever been a voyage imbued with the serendipity of fortune, enrichment and amazement for theatre artistes. Some dramas written by famous personalities have stood the test of time due to their captivating themes, intricate characters, and powerful emotions that resonate with audiences even in today’s time. If such classic presentations satiate your creative sensibilities, you must make a point to attend The Seagull being presented by city-based KissaGo Theatre.

Written by renowned Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov, The Seagull, a four-act play is considered one of his best works. Set in the Russian countryside at the end of the 19th century, the story somewhat showcases a blend of comedy and tragedy weaved together to highlight the complexities of human relationships. Penned down in 1895 and first produced the following year, this play is still widely performed across the globe. Some of the main characters in the story include a young playwright Konstantin, an aspiring actress Nina, a famous actress Irina, and Trigorin, the writer and a doctor named Dorn. The drama overall explores the struggles and disappointments faced by a group of artistes and their loved ones. Jay Jha director of the play, tells us, “The drama illuminates the intricate web of interconnections among the characters, revealing a tapestry of insecurities and struggles. I believe that the depiction of human relationships in the play remains pertinent even in today’s time.” “The struggles, dilemmas, and emotional upheavals of the characters are universally recognisable, inviting viewers to connect their own lives with the narrative,” Jay adds. Further, he expresses his profound admiration for the language used by the writer. Also, he has never tried Chekhov’s works before, so this time, he really wanted to do it.

Budding theatre artiset Ishaan Kumar, who will be seen playing the lead character of Konstantin, says, “There are many reasons why I signed up for this role. I felt that the drama illustrates human emotions in a deep manner. I was quite intrigued by the story when I read the script for the first time. Portraying Konstantin posed a challenge, as I had to authentically convey a range of emotions while making the performance seem natural.” Rishita Koruturu, who is the love interest of Konstantin (Nina) in the play, says, “This is my first play. It was interesting to do the whole character study of Nina and act it out. I must say that all the characters, including the women, are very well-written in the story. This being my first presentation on the stage is very special and close to my heart.”

Rs 300. August 11, 12, 13. 7.30 pm.

Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachobowli.

