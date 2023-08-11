PTC Stage Craft’s play, Mudhayini Pravesapettandi seeks to portray a pursuit of justice

In 1967, the rostrum of Vijay Tendulkar’s iconic Marathi play, Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe (Silence! The Court is in Session), became a historic milestone in Indian theatre, in which the use of irony subtly underscored the disparities between expectation and reality. City-based theatre group PTC Stage Craft, best known for deriving impetus from timeless stories will perform Mudhayini Pravesapettandi, a Telugu adaptation of Vijay Tendulkar’s classic. The original play by the dramaturge and social commentator was influenced by Swiss writer Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s book, A Dangerous Game.

At its core, PTC’s impending performance pivots around a mock trial that unexpectedly evolves into an unyielding and riveting drama, while also exploring the depths of desire, gender complexities, power dynamics, and the multifaceted intricacies of control. While discussing the relevance of the original play, director Sandeep Tadi tells us, “Vijay added a realistic social aspect of India to his writing. The first time you read it or watch it, you get an honest and raw feeling about the events that unfold throughout the play. But the more we read and explored, we found a horrifying perspective of how we treat people who choose to live lives differently than what is allowed by the society.”

The characters burst forth into the limelight, each with their compelling backstories. Leela, the vibrant and sagacious schoolteacher, conceals a haunting secret that leaves her emotionally shattered when an enigmatic game unveils it. Arjun, a self-assured and confident individual, carries himself with an air of arrogance, firmly convinced that he reigns supreme in every domain. Preksha Murthy, burdened by the weight of societal expectations, finds herself torn between her inner desires and the pursuit of a coveted social standing. GN Prakash, a man of wealth and means, stands blinded by his own hubris, oblivious to the world around him.

In stark contrast, lawyer Vishwanath grapples with brokenness and unyielding judgment, relentlessly seeking victory within the courtroom. Discussing the purpose of the production, Sandeep adds, “We aim to delve deep into the profound and poignant theme of societal trauma that individuals endure when they choose to live life outside the norms prescribed by society. We seek to vividly portray the emotional turmoil and hardships faced by those who defy conventional paths, highlighting the immense courage required to stand against the tide of disapproval and judgment. Our play sheds light on how society often responds harshly to those who are different, and subjects them to discrimination, ridicule and isolation.”

`200. August 14, 8 pm. August 15, 19 and 26, 7 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events, Gachibowli.