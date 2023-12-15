Theatre group KissaGo’s new play explores the complexities of modern dating with a humourous twist

It's amusing how love dynamics have changed over time. Youngsters find themselves entangled in a web where some prioritise momentary connections over genuine ones, while others grapple with confusion and fears of commitment. Whatever the reason, many find themselves navigating the realm of casual relationships in this contemporary set-up. Delving into the intricacies of modern relationships is Kissago’s new play, Fifty Shades of Breakup.

Directed byJay Jha, the plot is inspired by an idea from the book, It’s Not You, It’s Me, which he read recently. Telling us more about what can be expected out of the presentation, he expresses, “In broader terms, it’s a breakup story. The entire drama consists of four to 10 minutes long skits or short plays that highlight the concept of modern dating. In a nutshell, the presentation illustrates how a person struggles to articulate the end of a relationship. Common phrases such as ‘It’s not you, it’s me,’ come up in the play.”

Fifty Shades of Breakup shows the different ways people find to break up with their partners when they realise they are not compatible. According to Jay, the play will resonate with the youth for sure. Despite its overarching theme, the most interesting aspect is the infusion of humour. Jay says, “Since the actors in the play are new to theatre and aspire to excel in the area, I encouraged them to start with the genre humour. In my view, starting with comedy is a good choice for those new to the world of theatre, offering a lighthearted and accessible entry into the art form.”

Highlighting intriguing elements of the presentation, the director reveals a unique design choice – interspersing the play with advertisements that cleverly mimic popular and familiar ads. Samhita, who will be seen essaying multiple roles, tells us, “The play is a funny take on breakups. It’s a simple comedy though, that takes you through how people are when it’s time to let go, which is globally understandable. The play is neither preachy nor proving any point, just a comedy that aims to give people a really good time.”

Rs 200, December 16, 7.30 pm.

At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli