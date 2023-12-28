ANNIV SPL: Veteran actor Sohini Sengupta opens up about new-age theatre 

Hailing from a family of thespians Rudraprasad Sengupta and Swatilekha Sengupta, Sohini Sengupta has been raised with the stage, lights, and all things theatre. We speak to the leading lady of the theatre group Nandikar as she straddles the world of television, films, and theatre.

What is your earliest memory of theatre?

When I was three years old, I remember my Ma (Swatilekha Sengupta) getting up early in the morning, finishing household chores, exercising, playing her violin, and reading her dialogues. In the evening, we used to take a rickshaw to Shyambazaar for rehearsals. I used to sit in the small rehearsal room of Nandikar and do my homework while my mom rehearsed in the other room.



When was the first time you stepped onto the stage?

My first experience on stage was playing a donkey in a school play.



Was it an obvious decision considering your parents’ theatre background?

Despite my parents being theatre veterans, they never forced me to pursue theatre. I was supposed to finish my masters and then, complete PhD in English. I came into the theatre by accident. It was during my days at Jadavpur University that I started to enjoy the process, particularly after performing in Shylock. My father offered me the role of Catherine in A View from the Bridge, and that’s when I discovered myself on stage and decided to take up theatre.



What has theatre taught you?

How to fall every time and get up. Every day is a new beginning. I have never suffered from depression because I was always ready to try. There’s no scope for lying to yourself. Also, do not expect somebody to come and pick you up when you fall. Theatre helps you to survive.

Is the experience in theatre helpful while working in cinema or OTT?

Through workshops, you learn discipline and I also read books. I have read Stanislavski after I started acting. When you are interested in anything, you need to read and practice it. The performance is the tip of the iceberg. The process of discovery lies in the rehearsals.



Where is theatre headed in the future?

The theatre scene is doing well in and around Bengal. If we are stuck within the infrastructure limitations, then it might be a problem but someone who tries can even put up a great show in the neighbourhood. However, if the government improves the infrastructure, that would be good.

Your current productions?

There’s Panchajanya and I am rehearsing for a new play by Saptarshi.