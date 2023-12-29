Dharmi Theatre Academy’s The Conflict of Despair highlights the grave issue of the caste system 

Social dramas eloquently articulate where we, as a society, maybe faltering, and prompt crucial introspection, fostering awareness about areas that require positive change and progress. Dhar mi Theatre Academy’s upcoming play The Conflict of Despair highlights the tragedy of caste discrimination in the country. The drama is originally penned by Padma Shri awardee Professor Dr Kolakaluri Enoch.

The drama’s narrative unfolds with Koteshu, a lower caste individual, falling in love with an upper caste girl. However, the cruel village head, Yekonarayana, also enamoured by the girl, decides on revenge. In a devious turn, Yekonarayana strategically accuses Koteshu of theft. The story takes a tragic twist as Yekonarayana, with the help of his two henchmen, orchestrates Koteshu’s murder, forcefully executed by his own uncle. This heartbreaking tale explores the dark facets of caste dynamics and revenge, revealing the harsh realities faced by the protagonist and many others who end up bearing the brunt of caste-based atrocities.

Rohith Raj Aakula, the director of the play, tells us, “The drama written by Dr Enoch is based on the real incident of 1968 — the gruesome murder of Arikatla Kotesu (Kanchikacherla Kotesu) who was burnt to death by upper caste men in Kanchikacherla village in Krishna District. Through this play, I too wish to spotlight the caste discrimination issue still prevalent in many villages and rural areas.”

Through this story, he seeks to prompt contemplation and encourage the audience to reflect upon this topic. Having previously staged this play during his theatre studies, where he acted in it, he expresses disappointment that the play’s relevance persists. Disturbed by the enduring impact of the caste system, Rohith, driven by a fervent desire for social change, utilises theatre as a platform.

The play holds significance as an environmental production, representing a distinct branch of theatre dedicated to raising awareness about environmental protection. Rohith says, “You will see minimal use of props and the eco-friendly nature of the drama. The sole prop employed is an artificial tree, aligning with our budget-friendly approach while aiming to maximise impact in delivering a powerful message about environmental consciousness.”

Chandra Shekhar Bamandla, set to portray one of the henchmen, reflects on the immersive nature of his role, stating, “Playing a character like this has been quite an experience. In certain scenes, I found myself deeply involved, prompting thoughts about preventing the per petuation of such social inequalities.”

Rohith concludes by expressing his intention to stir emotions through the play, seeking to profoundly move the audience. The theatrical experience will immerse viewers in a dynamic interplay of two intense emotions — Karunarasa (compassion) and Raudrarasa (anger), creating a powerful and contrasting emotional journey for the audience.

Rs 200. December 29, 8 pm.

Lamakaan, Banjara Hills