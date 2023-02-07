Mithila Palkar shares a heartfelt message on the play Dekh Behen's 100th show

Actor Mithila Palkar, recently celebrated the 100th show of the play 'Dekh Behen', in which she plays the character of Riya. Mithila started doing theatre in 2017 and has been a part of various plays ever since. But this one might be special for her as she has been a part of it ever since its opening in February 2018.

The singer and actress took to Instagram to share this special moment with her followers saying, "100 shows of #DekhBehen! A play I have the privilege of being part of with these lovely ladies. So many stories, hugs, tears and love! ♥️

Yesterday was surreal! Thank you to each and every audience member that came to watch the shows - once, twice, many times!

Here’s to another 100