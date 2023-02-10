Prajakta Koli set to make her teleplay debut with Akarsh Khurana's Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti

Zee Theatre is all set to adapt Shakespeare's play Taming of the Shrew on screen with the teleplay Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti which will see Prajakta Koli debut in a teleplay.

Drenched in 90's nostalgia, this visual feast is directed by cinema and theatre veteran Akarsh Khurana and stars Prajakta Koli along with Shikha Talsania, Chaitnya Sharma and Adhaar Khurana. The central conflict of the plot is that love birds Lakshman (Chaitnya Sharma) and Priya (Prajakta Koli) cannot marry each other till the latter's elder sister Pallavi (Shikha Talsania) gets married. Lakshman then devises a hilarious plan and tries to get Pallavi hitched to an eligible NRI groom (Adhaar Khurana). What follows is absolute mayhem, endless fun, and impossible wedding moments.

Prajakta Koli

Sharing her experience, actress Prajakta Koli says, "I have done theatre before and working with Akarsh has always been a treat. He is like a mentor and guide to so many young actors and I always go to him to have heart-to-heart conversations. Even though he is a prankster, he always draws the best out of actors and I trusted him completely to guide me through my first teleplay and had an absolutely wonderful time on the sets. The joy we experienced during the shoot is palpable in the final cut."

Director Akarsh Khurana says, “Some stories are just an absolute joy to tell, and Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti was one such project from the very beginning. The cast and crew and I absolutely loved blending the colourful quirks of the 90s with the comedic genius of Shakespeare, both of which I grew up loving. Writer Adhir Bhat's script, Lisha Bajaj's hilarious one-liners, and the energy of the actors brought the house down every time we rehearsed.”

Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti will release on Tata Play Theatre on February 19 at 2 pm and 8 pm.