The play Crossing Over makes its debut in the city

First Drop Theatre brings its latest production Crossing Over to the stage this weekend. Based on the book of the same name, which was released by the Bangalore Hospice Trust (Karunashraya), the presentation will feature a collection of four short plays based on real-life events. The play will be followed by a performance in the format of a playback theatre, an interactive session where the audience will be given a chance to share their feelings and moments from their own lives and the actors will perform those events on the spot using poetry, music, and more. Bejoy Balagopal, the co-founder of First Drop Theatre, tells us

more about their forthcoming performance.

A scene from an older production

“The product ion has been adapted from a book that was released by the Bangalore Hospice Trust, with whom we have been collaborating for a long time. We will be presenting a set of four plays which have been adapted from true events but will be tweaking the stories a bit,” Bejoy begins. Talking about the changes that have been made from the original stories in the book, the theatrist says, “The book talks about individual characters but for the purpose of the production, we will be creating scenarios where those characters will be talking to each other and sharing their feelings. This does not take place in the book.”

Bejoy aims at creating an environment where people can openly talk about topics like death. “It is considered taboo to have conversations surrounding death, and through this play, we want to show that it is

absolutely fine to normalise talking about it,” he adds. “Following our performance in the city, we are looking forward to taking the play to other cities within the country. We are also planning on performing the play in various health institutions to spread awareness on the topic.”

₹300. February 19, 5.30 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

