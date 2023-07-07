Bhoomika Theatre’s Udaya Bhanu Garikipati is ready to unveil his latest play, Chal Chal Gurram

Udaya Bhanu Garikipati, 70-year-old thespian, stands as a luminary. As he gracefully reflects on his illustrious career in theatre, he reminds us, “You are as good as your last production.” Udaya has captivated audiences for decades with his spellbinding performances. Now, he unveils his latest theatrical masterpiece, Chal Chal Gurram, a comedy penned by the acclaimed playwright Tanikella Bharani. Under the tutelage of the revered writer and storyteller, the production will emerge as a transfixing arrangement of emotions and social critique. Bharani’s pen dances across the pages, weaving a tapestry of lyrical dialogue and introspective narrative. In the heartwarming tale, the spotlight will fall upon two compelling characters: Benjamin and Jaga Rao, an underdog and a middle-class alcoholic.

The two become the centrepiece of this narrative that explores the depths of human frailty and the resilience of the spirit. Udaya infuses them with remarkable depth and vulnerability, offering a poignant portrayal of a man trapped in the labyrinth of his own frays. In his words, “Their journey is a mirror that reflects the universal battles we all face. Their flaws and triumphs resonate with us throughout the act.” Each scene will unfold against a backdrop that encapsulates the e m o t i o n a l l a n d s c a p e o f t h e characters. Udaya’s attention to detail and artistic sensibilities shall breathe life into the stage, creating an atmosphere that enhances the narrative’s impact. “Chal Chal Gurram appeals far beyond the confines of the stage, echoing the universal human experiences of addiction, redemption, and the enduring quest for self-discovery,” he shares. The eminent group engaged with their journey on the stage in 1989 with their inaugural production, Kaki Bangaram. The awe-inspiring adaptation of Vijay Tendulkar’s Pahije Jathiche marked its foray into the theatre, setting the stage for a phenomenal trajectory of artistic excellence. From that initial milestone, Udaya’s ensemble courageously ventured into unknown domains, fascinating audiences with a diverse repertoire of original plays and adaptations in Telugu, Hindi, and Deccani dialects. “With e v e r y p e r f o r m a n c e , w e honour the power of storytelling,” he adds. Free entry. July 8. 7 pm. At Our Sacred Space (OSS), Chaurah Auditorium, Secunderabad. — Chokita Paul chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita