Telugu comedy play Silence Please! will tickle your funny bone

The delightful genre of comedy in theatre provides an escape from a rather tumultuous world. Away from the monotony of real life, we get to see relatable characters coming to life with their endearing flaws. If you are a theatre enthusiast, city-based KissaGo Theatre is set to entertain you with a Telugu comedy play Silence Please!

Watching this play would mean experiencing an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions full of fuss, confusion, anticipation, and misunderstanding among others. But it’s the moments of laughter and unabashed fun where the magic will lie. Written by A Parthasarthi, Silence Please! presents the story of a scientist who goes temporarily blind due to an accident while he was busy experimenting in a lab. Further, as he struggles to accept the unfortunate incident, a thief enters his house. Well, that’s where the confusion starts. The thief manages to take advantage of his mistaken identity or rather confused identity by the scientist’s wife, maid, and friend.

The play is directed by theatre practitioner W Yaswanth. Although he has been doing theatre for a while now, this is the first play he directed. Yaswanth will also be seen playing the lead role of Ram Babu (the scientist) in the play. He tells us, “Artistes often say that comedy is one of the toughest genres to master. You cannot simply depend on rehearsed moments or scripted lines. Apart from being witty, you’ve got to have good comic timing and a fair understanding of human nature as well. But to me, I believe it comes naturally. I do possess an intuitive understanding of what makes people laugh. This makes it all very effortless and interesting for me.” He also wishes to venture into the Telugu film industry in the future. “Telugu is my mother tongue and I am comfortable performing in this language. I wish to be a part of more such plays that carry impressive storyline and content,” he adds.

Rs 200. July 16. 8 pm.

At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli.

