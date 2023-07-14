Veena Bakshi's acclaimed play 'Hamari Neeta Ki Shaadi' takes place in Bengaluru tomorrow

Hamari Neeta Ki Shaadi, a hilarious play penned by acclaimed filmmaker Veena Bakshi, offers a comedic and satirical perspective on India's deep-rooted fixation with weddings. For the unversed, the director is known for helming films like Ittar (2023) and The Coffin Maker (2013), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English.

With wit and laughter, the play sheds light on the country's wedding culture, delivering an entertaining experience in just 90 minutes. The production has been staged more than 20 times and to know more about it, we speak to Veena.

What inspired you to write this play?

Hamari Neeta Ki Shaadi was born out of a desire to create a laughter-filled play that satirises society's obsession with weddings. In the Indian context, where marriages often turn into extravagant events, it became the perfect, no-brainer topic to explore with humour and wit.

Can you give a synopsis of the play?

The play follows the story of Kaveri and Dashrath, a modern couple from Mumbai, as they transform into traditionalists when planning their daughter Neeta's wedding. Determined to create an unforgettable event, Kaveri orchestrates every aspect of the wedding with precision. However, Neeta, accustomed to a more contemporary lifestyle, is baffled by the sudden influx of customs and rules. Kaveri's unwavering determination clashes with Neeta's rebellion and the play takes a humorous twist when Neeta hatches a plan to boycott her own wedding.

Tell us about the costumes and music used for the production.

The costumes blend traditional wedding attire with a touch of character portrayal. The challenge lay in dressing the title role, Neeta, as a modern, carefree Gen X woman who hasn't fully grasped the gravity of marriage. On the other hand, Kaveri, Neeta's mother, dons extravagant attire that reflects the conflict between societal expectations and personal desires in today's metropolitan world.

Has this play been staged before?

Yes, this is probably the 24th show.

What changes did you make since the original production?

Well, Neeta changed four times! This is the fifth Neeta! After the first two shows, I added two scenes that I felt could enhance the humour better.

How did you approach the process of developing the characters in the play?

I drew inspiration from my personal experiences and observations to create the characters. As they came to life on the pages of the script, they developed their personalities, allowing the organic flow of the play to unfold naturally.

What were some of the challenges you faced during the writing and production of the play?

The play faced minimal challenges during the writing and production stages. However, being a prop and action-intensive play with numerous wing-originating elements, finding theatres with sufficient wing space proved to be a hurdle. The real challenges arose later, seeking outstation shows and sponsors, as theatre still struggles to gain the recognition it deserves, compared to the dominant film industry.

