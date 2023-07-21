City-based theatre group Samahaara to present the play Court Martial 

Despite the remarkable progress made on multiple fronts, Indian society has always battled various social issues. Amidst this, art forms like theatre can be a powerful medium to not only showcase the happenings but also bring about a shift in people’s mindset. With the motive of an honest portrayal of reality, city-based theatre group Samahaara is coming up with a play, titled Court Martial.

The gripping story plot highlights the issue of casteism which has long plagued the mindsets of some people. Written by Swadesh Deepak, Court Martial is the story of Ramchandar (a jawan from the Indian Army) who is accused of killing his senior officer and injuring another. Ramchandar’s trial reveals some startling facts that question certain norms of society.

Rathna Shekar, director of the play, will also be seen performing in it. He says, “Ramchandar’s trial is not only a fight for his life but a fight for a bigger truth. A truth that is more important than his own life. The play questions the unsettling truth of caste discrimination that may persist even within one of the most esteemed and secular institutions — the Army.”

He says that the story ends on an emotional note leaving the audience in deep introspection pushing them to think about the message it tries to convey.

Extremely passionate about contributing to a bigger change, Rathna tells us,“I choose the medium of theatre as a part of the solution to talk about societal issues that prevail and concern us. I believe this is an impactful, personal and engaging mode, wherein the response and gratification for an actor is instant and intense.” Rathna also adds that about a thousand shows of this play have been performed across the country by various theatre groups. Great performances, hard-hitting dialogues, intense dramatic moments and a fantastic climax make this play one of the most performed Hindi plays in the last 30 years.

Rs 150. July 29. 8 pm.

Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

@kaithwas_sakshi