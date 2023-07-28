Let stories come alive

Be it through oral tradition, modern literature or any art form, the process of storytelling has always fulfilled our innate need for connection, expression and knowledge. If you think stories are close to your heart, don’t forget to enjoy this Open Mic Storytelling in the city.

It is special because individuals and artistes with diverse expertise will come together to tell stories in their own unique ways. Be it music, dance, art, visual, personal, comedy or even through puppets, every storyteller will enthrall the audience with their skill and creativity. Veena Seethepalli, a retired teacher, volunteer and storyteller, who is also organising the event, will tell stories through Kamishibai. It is a form of Japanese street theatre where she will use a wooden box and picture cards to tell stories. Neha Jain, another performer, is a Gond artist, who will do the narration using her paintings as a format. For the unversed, Gond paintings are known for their vibrant hues and intriguing patterns. If the art of puppetry excites you to the core, Padmini Rangarajan, a renowned puppeteer from Hyderabad, will tell stories using puppets.

Subbulakshmi Rana, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer will tell narratives through a few of her mudras. Rohini Jayanti will showcase her mettle using a variety of props. The other performer Meera Vishwanath uses music, yet another profound way to convey stories.

Sharing the motive behind the event, Veena says, “Storytelling is an ancient art that holds some special kind of magic. It’s a universal language that connects us all, despite the diverse backgrounds and different cultures. Stories touch the core of our humanity and even evoke emotions of various kinds. I thought bringing storytellers from different backgrounds can create an enriching and captivating retreat for the audience.”

Free entry. August 5, 11 am. At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

