A queen's legacy: 'Savaan-e-Hayat' is back to rekindle Hayat Bakshi Begum’s memory

Queen Hayat Bakshi Begum stands as a radiant example of how astute strategies and resilience can shape destinies and preclude the ambitions of even the mightiest empires. While her enduring contributions resonate within the very essence of Hyderabad’s historical tapestry, her reign heralded cultural rebirth and political equilibrium as she etched an indomitable imprint upon the city’s identity. Mohammad Ali Baig, a prophet in the realm of theatre revival, is set to present an Urdu historical play titled Savaan-e-Hayat. The piece serves as a biography, delving into the life and legacy of Hayat Bakshi Begum, the illustrious queen of Golconda. Staged as a homage to theatre doyen Qadir Ali Baig on the 39th anniversary of his demise, the upcoming play will spotlight the historical pageants he brought forth at the magnificent Golconda Fort and Chowmahalla Palace in his time.

“Besides being the only person in world history who is a princess, queen and queen mother, Hayat Bakshi Begum thwarted the Mughal invasion of Deccan without raising a sword. Apart from cementing a lasting legacy of benevolence, she prioritised the welfare of her subjects. A lot of places in Hyderabad like Masab Tank (Ma Sahaba which people would often call her) are named after her. She fought with her mind and that’s what the play is about,” says Mohammad Ali Baig, who takes on pivotal male roles in each stage, embodying the characters of the father, husband, and son. Since its debut on World Tourism Day in 2014, the one-hour play has garnered widespread acclaim, from beholders not only in India but also in the United States and Turkey in subsequent years.

Playwright Noor Ali Baig explains the inherent elegance found in moulding the play to align with different settings and contexts. “The beauty of this play lies in its fluidity and ability to evolve. We ensure that its themes and messages remain relevant and impactful, regardless of the time or place,” she tells us. The narrative revolves around the three distinct stages of Hayat Bakshi’s life, seamlessly portrayed by three different actresses representing her childhood, young adulthood, and later years. The performance will feature veteran stage, radio and TV actress Rashmi Seth, Bhawna Bhardwaj, and Freyana as aged, young and child Hayat respectively along with Vakil, SA Majeed, Vijay Prasad and Mohammad Ali Baig.

Rashmi has been associated with the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation since 2004. She highlights a particularly insightful discourse from the play which intimately resonates with her as an 80-year-old artiste who finds acting both physically and mentally invigorating. “The most inspiring dialogue in the play is Apni himmat tab tak banay rakhna jab tak tumhare jism mein akhri saans baki rahe, (Fight till your last breath).” Freyana, who plays child Hayat shares, “King Quli Qutb Shah’s support and guidance made her the exemplary Queen that she was,” while Bhawana, adds, “Depicting her majestic qualities of compassion, and fore-sightedness has been uplifting.”

