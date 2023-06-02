One of History's most celebrated literary figures , William Shakespeare’s work still continues to inspire readers and theatre lovers. Whether it’s Hamlet, Macbeth or Romeo Juliet, these stories have stood the test of time and continue to impact the hearts and minds of people across generations. Giving a local twist, city-based theatrical group B Studio will stage a Telugu adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

A comical play, the theatrical presentation promises rib-tickling fun. However, what’s refreshing is that it will be performed in the regional language to ensure greater accessibility and inclusivity.

Theatre practitioner and the director and founder of B Studio, John Basheer Shaik tells us, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a comedy of errors. Young lovers fight for their love, amidst the preparations for the King’s wedding. Confusion ensues after intervention from celestial beings. What follows is a burst of laughter and giggles that you would not want to miss.”

Professor at the University of Hyderabad, Rajiv Velicheti translated the play in Telugu.The director tells us that recreating Shakespeare’s work is not easy. It is a significant challenge due to the complexity of his language and the unique nature of his characters. “ Bringing the classical Shakespearean era to life in the modern time is difficult. However, even while translating the play, we tried not to destroy the original script. We wanted to keep the essence of the play intact,” says John, adding, “Having said that, we took some liberty in terms of tweaking some characters so that it’s relatable to the people from the Telugu belt.” Apart from John, artistes Nissar, Shiva Krishna, Veda, Navaneeth, Surya Raj, Naresh, Lathish, Sravya, Y Surya, Arun, Vishnu, Sindhu, Lavanya, Pradeep Kotte, Jagadeesh, Osman Ghani, Sai Krishna and Jagan Yogiraj will be seen playing various characters in the play.

Rs 300. June 9, 10, 11. 7:30 pm.

At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli.

